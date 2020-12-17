The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

Now that the best music of 2020 has been thoroughly examined, it’s time to look to the future. Our list of the most anticipated albums of 2021 has arrived.

How did we assemble this list? We started with the albums that have already been announced. We checked social media for clues about who’s been in the studio. We asked labels and publicists if there’s anything coming up they could tease. We skimmed interviews for hints about upcoming music. Having compiled a large pool of candidates, we then debated about which of them are most noteworthy. And before publishing, we decided whether we really believed this is the year Dear Tommy or Masochism or the next Wrens album is finally gonna materialize.

The results of that process are below. Check out our list, then hit the comments section to let us know which upcoming releases you’re excited about.

101. Drake – Certified Lover Boy (OVO/Republic, January)

100. Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight (Method, 2/5)

99. Slowthai – TYRON

98. Chvrches

97. The Hold Steady – Open Door Policy (Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers, 2/19) 96. Hiss Golden Messenger 95. 박혜진 Park Hye Jin 94. Katy Kirby – Cool Dry Place (Keeled Scales, 2/19) 93. Bleachers 92. Lil Nas X 91. Red Hot Chili Peppers 90. Editrix – Tell Me I’m Bad (Exploding In Sound, 2/5) 89. Courtney Barnett 88. Steve Gunn 87. Nation Of Language 86. R.A.P. Ferreira – bob’s son: R​.​A​.​P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel (Ruby Yacht, 1/1) 85. Enforced – Kill Grid (Century Media, 3/12) 84. Tigers Jaw – I Won’t Care How You Remember Me (Hopeless, 3/5) 83. Silverbacks 82. CHAI 81. Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno (Telephone Explosion/figureeight, 3/5) 80. For Your Health – In Spite Of (Twelve Gauge, 2/21) 79. Palberta – Palberta5000 (Wharf Cat, 1/22) 78. Adult Mom

https://twitter.com/adultmomband/status/1334151451459743744

77. Queens Of The Stone Age

76. IAN SWEET

75. The Goon Sax

74. Portrayal Of Guilt – We Are Always Alone

73. Archers Of Loaf

72. Dry Cleaning

71. Madlib – Sound Ancestors

70. Mdou Moctar

69. Cloud Nothings – The Shadow I Remember (Carpark, 2/26)

68. Flock Of Dimes

67. My Morning Jacket

66. Tribulation – Where The Gloom Becomes Sound (Metal Blade/Century Media, 1/29)

65. Mastodon

64. Lande Hekt – Going To Hell (Get Better, 1/22)

63. Squid

62. The Staves – Good Woman (Nonesuch, 2/5)

61. Turnstile

60. Bat Fangs

59. Travis Scott – Utopia

58. Liz Phair – Soberish

57. Conway The Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes (Shady, Winter)

56. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark (Rock Action, 3/5)

55. One Step Closer – This Place You Know (Spring)

54. Angel Du$t

53. Phoenix

52. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz (YEAR0001, 1/8)

51. Illuminati Hotties

50. Girl Band

49. Rihanna

48. Dinosaur Jr.

47. The Wrens

Now almost done w/ my low-level-customizing of…my new Epiphone! (here modeled by Heir #2 (of 3)).

Make of that what you will.. — the wrens (@thewrens) September 25, 2020

46. Chubby And The Gang

45. Drug Church

44. Ryley Walker

My new record is all done. Solid B+ material. Like the most B+ record I’ve ever heard, for sure. Doesn’t dare to be “A” territory, doesn’t want to be. — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) December 11, 2020

43. Iceage

42. Laura Stevenson

41. Strand Of Oaks

Listening to the masters of the new Oaks record and I’ve never been prouder and more excited to share music with you all. In my own way it’s the most celebratory record I’ve ever made. 2021 couldn’t come soon enough. Much love to everyone! — Timothy Showalter (@Strandofoaks) December 17, 2020

40. ScHoolboy Q

39. Black Country, New Road – For The First Time (Ninja Tune, 2/5)

38. Blanck Mass

37. Clairo

we meet again pic.twitter.com/NtKocJcfnl — claire cottrill (@clairo) April 13, 2020

36. The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die

35. Tierra Whack

34. Parquet Courts

33. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez, See Your Future

Let’s talk about the album I’m working on now Melt My Eyez, See Your Future — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 27, 2020

32. Wild Pink – A Billion Little Lights (Royal Mountain, 2/19)

31. Spoon

30. Mannequin Pussy

29. Japanese Breakfast

LP3 bout to be an emo record — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) August 2, 2019

LP2 advice: what would christine mcvie do

LP3 advice: what would randy newman do — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) December 1, 2019

28. Weyes Blood

27. Hand Habits

26. Vince Staples

25. St. Vincent

24. Danny Brown – XXXX

23. Adele

22. The Weather Station – Ignorance (Fat Possum, 2/5)

21. Billie Eilish

.@finneas talks to @dailytelegraph about working on Billie’s second album and says he doesn’t want it to be released during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/xZ5z7MyjPR — Billie Eilish Updates (BACKUP) (@eilishupd8s3) September 10, 2020

20. Noname – Factory Baby

19. Lucy Dacus

18. FKA twigs

17. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions (Matador, 2/26)

16. Deafheaven

15. SZA

14. The Cure

13. Rosalía

12. Snail Mail

11. Pusha T

https://twitter.com/RapCaviar/status/1336456571178676230

10. Arcade Fire

9. Big Thief

8. Cardi B

7. Father John Misty

6. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club

5. Sky Ferreira – Masochism