Fortunately, you don’t have to talk yourself into liking most of these McCartney III tracks. In particular, the jaunty “Find My Way” is one of McCartney’s best, most contagiously chipper late-career rockers. As melodies pop up from every which instrument, his falsetto offers some encouragement to a downcast people: “You never used to be afraid of days like these/ And now you’re overwhelmed by your anxieties/ Let me help you out, let me be your guide/ I can help you reach the love you feel inside.” The tight guitar groove “Lavatory Lil” — yes, it’s as Beatlesy as the title suggests — is nearly as winsome. Speaking of Beatlesy, acoustic ditties “The Kiss Of Venus” and “When Winter Comes” wouldn’t be out of place filling out a third disc of the White Album. On the other end of the dynamic spectrum, bluesy rocker “Slidin'” is so heavy it could almost be Queens Of The Stone Age. The most pleasant surprise is “Pretty Boys,” another acoustic track that, in a circle-closing gesture, sounds like McCartney’s answer to Beatles-obsessed lo-fi heroes Guided By Voices. “You can look, but you better not touch,” he sings — one of several lyrics that can be heard through the lens of the pandemic, or not.

And then there’s the album’s centerpiece, “Deep Deep Feeling,” a tense yet spacious experimental voyage that earns its 8:27 runtime via constant metamorphosis. The song is about how wonderful and terrible it is to live at the mercy of intense emotions: “You know that deep deep feeling,” McCartney sings, “When you love someone so much you feel your heart’s gonna burst/ The feeling goes from best to worst/ You feel your heart is gonna curse.” The sonic backdrop fittingly keeps shifting throughout, mirroring the emotional weather patterns that accompany any longterm relationship. There are strains of blues, prog, soul, classical, early electronic composition, and who knows what else in the mix, all threaded together into something like an “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” sequel conceived by Ariel Pink and the Fiery Furnaces. It sounds bleak and panicked yet somehow also elated too — like being cooped up with a barrage of conflicting emotions for months and starting to freak out.

Maybe those sensations are familiar to you as we approach the end of 2020. After nearly six decades of public life saturated with McCartney’s music, the voice attached to those feelings will probably inspire recognition too. McCartney III, then, feels like catching up with an old friend as he attempts to make sense of this strange new world. Though the album is not some Blackstar-style bold reinvention, it feels like a document he could have only produced now, under these unique circumstances, after all these years. It ain’t King Lear, but it is a pile of charmingly shaggy songs bashed out for no reason but the love of creation by a guy who’s been making quarantine albums since before most of you were born.

McCartney III is out 12/18.

Other albums of note out this week:

• Vol. 2 of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.

• Maggie Rogers’ Notes From The Archives: Recordings 2011-2016.

• Branford Marsalis’ soundtrack for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

• Tycho’s Weather Remixes.