Jon Hopkins – “Dawn Chorus” (Thom Yorke Cover)

For Radiohead fans, “Dawn Chorus” was already one of those mythological compositions — mentioned by Thom Yorke as far back as 2009, a lingering prospect for subsequent albums, a recurring phrase when the band established a new company bearing the moniker ahead of A Moon Shaped Pool. So it was a special surprise when Yorke included “Dawn Chorus” on his great 2019 solo endeavor ANIMA, and presented it as an aching, outreached hand, a moment of vulnerability amidst the beats and twists of the album otherwise. It was the kind of moment that gripped many fans. Apparently Jon Hopkins was one of them.

Today, Hopkins has surfaced with his own interpretation of “Dawn Chorus.” Here’s what he had to say about the cover:

I felt such bliss the first time I heard this piece — it seemed so mysterious and hypnotic, oblique but warm. I thought there was so much beauty in that chord sequence that there was room to explore it on the piano and see what grew from it. One day in early April when everything was particularly quiet and surreal outside, I went into my studio for the first time in weeks and ended up recording the whole thing in one take. I left it very raw and upfront, with just some sub bass and vocal drones in the background. The whole thing was done in a day and was a very cathartic experience.

While Yorke’s “Dawn Chorus” was already subdued and introspective, Hopkins’ manages to make it even more elusive. It’s a sparse performance, managing to feel icy and removed and empathetic all at once. Below, check out Hopkins’ version and revisit Yorke’s original.