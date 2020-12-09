Pusha T Says Kanye West & The Neptunes Are Producing His New Album

Pusha T’s most recent album was 2018’s DAYTONA, one of the best rap albums of that year. He’s not exactly been quiet since then, but he’s working on a new full-length right now. And in a new interview, he revealed that Kanye West and the Neptunes are the only producers for the album, at least so far. “As of right now, it’s only ‘Ye and Pharrell, and Neptunes,” he said. “You know I bring the best out of everybody.”

West executive produced DAYTONA and the Neptunes have worked with Pusha a number of times, both on solo stuff and as part of Clipse. There’s no official word on when Pusha’s DAYTONA follow-up could come out, but there was some joking with interviewer Steven Victor that it would be coming in the next 90 days. Pusha also noted that, at least right now, the album doesn’t have any features on it.

Here’s some clips from the interview: