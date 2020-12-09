Watch PJ Harvey’s Previously Unreleased 1999 Video For “Angelene”

PJ Harvey’s Is This Desire? — which turned 20 a couple years ago — is getting reissued on vinyl early next year alongside a new compilation of demo songs for the album. Today, a previously unreleased music video for “Angelene” is being released, which was filmed around the time the album came out.

“We made this video for ‘Angelene’ 21 years ago for the third single from ‘Is This Desire?’ but it wasn’t released at the time. We used a combination of video/16ml film and medium format Polaroids, curtains as backdrops to look like a passport booth and a selection of clothes for Polly to wear,” the video’s director Maria Mochnacz said in a statement, continuing:

I wanted some of the photos to look faded/blemished/discoloured. I remember sprinkling some with bleach, and some I folded and put in my jeans back pocket and then put my jeans through my washing machine! It’s lovely to be able to watch it again now after all this time!

Watch below.

Earlier this week, a new PJ Harvey documentary called A Dog Called Money premiered at a one-time event online and in select theaters, with a video-on-demand release to follow. The movie follows the creation of her 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project. Here’s the trailer:

The Is This Desire? reissue is out 1/29 via UMe/Island.