Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, is developing and starring in an upcoming film adaptation of Real Life, Brandon Taylor’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age campus novel about a queer Black doctoral student in a predominantly white, Midwestern PhD program. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cudi is developing the project through his recently launched Mad Solar production company, and Taylor has signed on to adapt his story for the screen. Mad Solar is also working on an upcoming animated series for Netflix called Entergalactic, co-created by Cudi and Black-ish‘s Kenya Barris.