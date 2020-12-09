Kid Cudi Producing And Starring In Film Adaptation Of Real Life

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News December 9, 2020 9:04 PM By Peter Helman

Kid Cudi Producing And Starring In Film Adaptation Of Real Life

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News December 9, 2020 9:04 PM By Peter Helman

Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, is developing and starring in an upcoming film adaptation of Real Life, Brandon Taylor’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age campus novel about a queer Black doctoral student in a predominantly white, Midwestern PhD program. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cudi is developing the project through his recently launched Mad Solar production company, and Taylor has signed on to adapt his story for the screen. Mad Solar is also working on an upcoming animated series for Netflix called Entergalactic, co-created by Cudi and Black-ish‘s Kenya Barris.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Live To Tell”

    23 hours ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    4 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media