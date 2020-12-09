Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Announce 8 New Cover Songs For Hanukkah

News December 9, 2020 9:52 PM By Peter Helman

Tomorrow is the first night of Hanukkah, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have a present for you: The Hanukkah Sessions, a series of eight cover songs to be released over the course of the next eight days.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl explains. Check out their announcement video below.

