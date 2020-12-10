Taylor Swift is about to drop her second surprise album of 2020. She just announced evermore, a sister album to this summer’s folklore, is out tonight. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” she explains in a note on social media, which reveals evermore is a product of the folklore braintrust of Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon, and “William Bowery” aka Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn plus “some new (and longtime) friends.” Per the tracklist, those friends include Dessner’s band the National and Haim, both of whom are credited as guest performers along with another Bon Iver collab.

Here’s that note:

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…

And here’s that tracklist:

01 “willow”

02 “champagne problems”

03 “gold rush”

04 “’tis the damn season”

05 “tolerate it”

06 “no body, no crime” (Feat. Haim)

07 “happiness”

08 “dorothea”

09 “coney island” (Feat. the National)

10 “ivy”

11 “cowboy like me”

12 “long story short”

13 “marjorie”

14 “closure”

15 “evermore” (Feat. Bon Iver)

Deluxe bonus tracks:

16 “right where you left me”

17 “it’s time to go”

evermore is out tonight at midnight. Pre-order is available here. A music video for opening track “willow,” directed by Swift, also drops at midnight tonight.