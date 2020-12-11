The last studio album that the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell completed was No One Sings Like You Anymore, a collection of covers that he recorded in 2016. Although he died in 2017, before it could be released, his family and his estate have decided to release it now as a special holiday gift to his fans.

In addition to Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses “Patience,” which was released on what would’ve been his 56th birthday earlier this year, No One Sings Like You Anymore includes renditions of songs by John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, ELO, Prince, Janis Joplin, and more. All instruments on the record were played by Cornell and Brendan O’Brien, who produced and mixed the whole thing.

In a statement, Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky, who has been involved in a legal dispute with her husband’s former Soundgarden bandmates, says:

This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.

Toni, Chris Cornell’s daughter, says:

When my dad was making this album, it was so fun — I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I’m really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy.

And Chris Cornell’s son Christopher adds:

We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off we’d go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel and when security would show up they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me this album represents who my dad was. I’m really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Get It While You Can” (Janis Joplin Cover)

02 “Jump Into The Fire” (Harry Nilsson Cover)

03 “Sad Sad City” (Ghostland Observatory Cover)

04 “Patience” (Guns N’ Roses Cover)

05 “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Prince Cover)

06 “Watching The Wheels” (John Lennon Cover)

07 “You Don’t Know Nothing About Love” (Carl Hall Cover)

08 “Showdown” (Electric Light Orchestra Cover)

09 “To Be Treated Rite” (Terry Reid Cover)

10 “Stay With Me Baby” (Lorraine Ellison Cover)

No One Sings Like You Anymore is out digitally now via UMe; it’ll be out physically on 3/19. Pre-order it here.