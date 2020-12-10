Grammys Children’s Album Nominees Ask To Withdraw From Consideration Over Lack Of Diversity

Three of the five nominees for Best Children’s Album at the 2021 Grammys are attempting to withdraw from consideration in protest of the category’s lack of diversity. (All of the nominees are white, and only one is female.) Pitchfork reports that Alastair Moock And Friends, the Okee Dokee Brothers, and Dog On Fleas have all signed a letter asking the Recording Academy to remove their names from the final ballot.

“We are deeply grateful to the Recording Academy and its voting members for the honor we’ve received, but we can’t in good conscience benefit from a process that has — both this year and historically — so overlooked women, performers of colors, and most especially Black performers,” the letter reads in part.

Justin Roberts and Joanie Leeds, the only female nominee on the ballot, did not sign. In an Instagram post announcing the decision, Moock writes, “We also recognize that this year’s one female nominee is in a different position from the rest of us, not least because it’s her first nomination.” When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for Leeds shared the following statement:

I don’t think it comes as a surprise to those who listened to All the Ladies why I made the decision to remain on the GRAMMY®️ ballot. After many conversations with Family Music Forward members and my fellow male nominees, it was collectively determined that removing it from the ballot would be counter to the message of my album and my goal for gender equality and inclusion of women in the music industry. While I stand in complete solidarity with the goals of FMF, as a woman, receiving a GRAMMY®️ nomination for the first time is a feat. It’s also not just MY nomination. I share this with 20 other women including a female Latina producer and many females in the BIPOC community. I appreciate everyone’s private messages of support. It has meant the world to have you all by my side during this unprecedented week of deliberation with my fellow nominees. Admittedly, there has been very little celebration and a lot of behind the scenes action to make real change. My hope is that the talent and the message of the album remain a strong focus and that you’ll join me in the essential conversation of gender inequality and the hugely important fight for the BIPOC community. – Joanie Leeds #AlltheLadies

Valeisha Butterfield, the Recording Academy’s Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, also gave a statement to Pitchfork:

Fostering more opportunities for women and people of color in the music community is one of the Recording Academy’s most urgent priorities. In launching the Black Music Collective and partnering with Color of Change, among other initiatives, we have been making progress and still have work left to do. The slate of nominees for this year’s GRAMMY Awards are among the most diverse and we will continue to push for even greater inclusion and representation. We have met with Family Music Forward and others to reaffirm our commitment to drive necessary change. We are confident that together our industry can keep moving forward.

Alastair Moock And Friends were previously nominated for Best Children’s Album at the 2014 Grammys; the Okee Dokee Brothers have been nominated five times and won once. Read their full statement and letter to the Recording Academy below.