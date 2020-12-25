Playboi Carti has just released a new album called Whole Lotta Red. It includes guest verses from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future across its 24 tracks.

Carti started talking up his next project not long after he released his last one, his 2018 studio debut Die Lit. He hasn’t put out a whole lot of music of his own since then, though he’s been featured on a number of tracks and songs intended for his sophomore album have been in regular rotation on rap music’s burgeoning leak market.

Back in April, Carti released his first new single in two years, “@ MEH,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list. After the rumor mill started swirling, Carti officially announced that Whole Lotta Red would drop on Christmas Day earlier this week.

And indeed, here it is. Stream it below.

Here’s a video for the Cudi-featuring “M3tamorphosis”: