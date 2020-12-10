Watch Timothée Chalamet & The E Street Band’s SNL Promos

News December 10, 2020 8:50 PM By James Rettig

Watch Timothée Chalamet & The E Street Band’s SNL Promos

News December 10, 2020 8:50 PM By James Rettig

Timothée Chalamet is the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend opposite musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen brought along the whole E Street Band for their new promo together, making for quite the crowded stage.

In the first bit, Springsteen jokes that the Band has officially joined the cast; in the next, Chalamet and SNL cast member Cecily Strong repeat their names back and forth to each other in a Call Me By Your Name and Bruce rings in at the last second with a well-timed “Bruce.”

This will be Springsteen’s fourth appearance on the show — he was the musical guest in 1992, 2002, and 2015. His most recent album, Letter To You, was released in October.

Watch below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    1 day ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media