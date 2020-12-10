Timothée Chalamet is the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend opposite musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen brought along the whole E Street Band for their new promo together, making for quite the crowded stage.

In the first bit, Springsteen jokes that the Band has officially joined the cast; in the next, Chalamet and SNL cast member Cecily Strong repeat their names back and forth to each other in a Call Me By Your Name and Bruce rings in at the last second with a well-timed “Bruce.”

This will be Springsteen’s fourth appearance on the show — he was the musical guest in 1992, 2002, and 2015. His most recent album, Letter To You, was released in October.

Watch below.