Scripted Series About The Rolling Stones In The Works At FX

A scripted series about the Rolling Stones is in the works at FX. The network’s CEO John Landgraf announced the news at an investor event today, per The Hollywood Reporter. FX is apparently in “advanced talks” for the series, which would focus on the band’s early years, from their formation in the 1960s through 1972. Nick Hornby, of High Fidelity and About A Boy fame, is reportedly overseeing the series, which would be picked up for a two-season initial order if it does come to fruition.

