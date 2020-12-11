Rostam – “Under Control” (The Strokes Cover)
Earlier this year, we at Stereogum asked a bunch of our favorite artists to cover a song from 2000-2009 for our Save Stereogum campaign. The resulting compilation album was awesome, if we do say so ourselves, but only those who supported the campaign will have access to it because it will never be available on streaming services.
However, everyone else can get a sense of the project’s quality via Rostam’s YouTube channel, where his cover of the Strokes’ Room On Fire ballad “Under Control” — originally recorded for the Save Stereogum comp — has emerged with a music video. Directed by Rostam and Nolie Feldpausch, the visuals are suitably low-key, meshing well with his loose and woozy piano-led interpretation of the song. Between this, his own “Unfold You,” and his production work on Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III, Rostam has had a hand in some truly immaculate music this year.
Check out his “Under Control” video below, and revisit the Save Stereogum campaign here.