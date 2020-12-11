Rostam – “Under Control” (The Strokes Cover)

However, everyone else can get a sense of the project’s quality via Rostam’s YouTube channel, where his cover of the Strokes’ Room On Fire ballad “Under Control” — originally recorded for the Save Stereogum comp — has emerged with a music video. Directed by Rostam and Nolie Feldpausch, the visuals are suitably low-key, meshing well with his loose and woozy piano-led interpretation of the song. Between this, his own “Unfold You,” and his production work on Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III, Rostam has had a hand in some truly immaculate music this year.

Check out his “Under Control” video below, and revisit the Save Stereogum campaign here.