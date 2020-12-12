Gorillaz are performing three livestreamed concerts from the basement of Kong Studios in London this weekend, their first official live shows since 2018. Billed as Gorillaz Song Machine Live From Kong, all performances will feature a 14-piece live band led by Damon Albarn plus guests including Beck, Slowthai, ScHoolboy Q, 6lack, Chai, Earthgang, Fatoumata Diawara, Georgia, JPEGMAFIA, Kano, Leee John, Peter Hook, Roxani Arias, and Slaves (some of whom show up as animated avatars). Watch the first performance below.

The second livestream airs today at 7PM ET, and the final performance will take place at 2AM ET; Robert Smith will show up for those:

Purchase tickets here.