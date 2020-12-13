Bruce Springsteen was the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He brought along his E Street Band — minus two members (Garry Tallent & Soozie Tyrell) due to COVID restrictions — and performed with them live for the first time in four years. (Springsteen has mostly just been on Broadway in that time.)

They did two tracks from Springsteen’s recent album Letter To You: “Ghosts” (a live debut) and “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

This was Springsteen’s fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live. His last one was in 2015; he was also the musical guest in 1992 and 2002.

Watch the performances below.

We’ll be missing our great bass player @gwtallent and our compatriot Soozie Tyrell on Saturday night due to COVID restrictions and concerns. Garry and his family are fine as is Soozie, but we thank Jack Daley of the Disciples of Soul for sitting in. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 10, 2020

Next week’s Saturday Night Live musical guest is Dua Lipa.