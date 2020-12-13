Sia Says Shia LeBeouf “Conned” Her Into An “Adulterous Relationship”

On Friday, news broke that FKA Twigs had sued ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. In a New York Times report, the musician detailed a history of abusive and controlling behavior that was echoed by another ex-girlfriend interviewed by the Times.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sia shared her own allegations against LaBeouf. “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” she wrote in a tweet. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

She added: “Also I love you ⁦ @FKAtwigs ⁩ This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

LaBeouf starred in Sia’s 2015 music video for “Elastic Heart,” which featured the then-28-year-old actor in an interpretive dance with then-12-year-old Maddie Ziegler. Soon after it was released, she apologized for the video.