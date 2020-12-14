Happy Chanooka From Smokey Robinson

The Number Ones
We've Got A File On You
Album Of The Week
10 Best Songs
There’s Nothing More Important To Me Than This Video Of Smokey Robinson Mispronouncing Chanukah pic.twitter.com/8TUklzBwm5
— oy (@but_i_mean) December 14, 2020
There’s Nothing More Important To Me Than This Video Of Smokey Robinson Mispronouncing Chanukah pic.twitter.com/8TUklzBwm5
— oy (@but_i_mean) December 14, 2020
The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Live To Tell”
The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”
Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver
The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2020
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
The most important stories and least important memes, every Friday.