US Girls’ Meg Remy Announces Debut Book

News December 15, 2020 11:13 AM By Peter Helman

U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy has announced her debut book. Begin By Telling is a collection of “illustrated lyric essays depicting memories from early childhood to present day” that touches on “Desert Storm, the Oklahoma City Bombing, random street violence, the petrochemical industry, small town Deadheads, a toilet with uterus lining in it, the county STD clinic, and missionaries at the front door,” according to a press release. It will be published in the US on April 21st by Book*hug Press.

