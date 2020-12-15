Back in April we learned Whitney Houston’s estate and her longtime label head Clive Davis were working on a biopic about the legendary pop star. Today we know who’ll be playing her. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the film, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will star Naomi Ackie as Houston.

Ackie, 28, can currently be seen in Steve McQueen’s TV anthology Small Axe. She’s also appeared in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the second season of Netflix’s The End Of The F***ing World, and Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie. “We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” director Stella Meghie told THR. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”