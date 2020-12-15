Naomi Ackie To Star In Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Back in April we learned Whitney Houston’s estate and her longtime label head Clive Davis were working on a biopic about the legendary pop star. Today we know who’ll be playing her. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the film, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will star Naomi Ackie as Houston.
Ackie, 28, can currently be seen in Steve McQueen’s TV anthology Small Axe. She’s also appeared in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the second season of Netflix’s The End Of The F***ing World, and Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie. “We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” director Stella Meghie told THR. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”
Davis adds, “Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine. Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power, and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
Meghie’s other directorial work includes the Issa Rae/Lakeith Stanfield film The Photograph. Anthony McCarten, who wrote Bohemian Rhapsody, penned the I Wanna Dance With Somebody screenplay. Pat Houston, Whitney’s longtime manager and sister-in-law, is one of the producers. The movie is scheduled for Thanksgiving 2022 release through TriStar Pictures.