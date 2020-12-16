Kevin Drew – “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song”

Broken Social Scene co-ringleader Kevin Drew has released a new holiday track called “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song.” It’s the first new material from Drew we’ve heard in quite a bit and it’s a delightfully weird ballad featuring his processed vocals reflecting on what a weird year it’s been: “The divide this year has been insane/ All the pain this year we’re all to blame.”

The song’s music video is populated by puppet-toy characters like Uni The Unicorn, who sings the track, and Bobby The Bulldog, who has a guest … um … verse; they’re introduced by Stevie The Shark. “The goal was to make people smile and embrace the crazy year we’ve all had,” Drew said in a statement.”

Check out the “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song” below.

“Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song” is out now via Arts + Crafts.