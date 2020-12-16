Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen Cast In Hulu Series About Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson’s Sex Tape

It doesn’t feel quite right to refer back to a famous sex tape as “more innocent times,” but we’ve all been through a lot in the years since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were constantly in the news. The Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer were extremely tabloid famous for a while there in the 1990s, not least of all because of a racy leaked VHS tape featuring the couple, who famously married in 1995 after knowing each other for less than a week. The tumultuous marriage took a darker turn when Lee physically assaulted Anderson, which earned him a prison sentence in 1998.

All this has become fodder for a new limited series at Hulu. As Deadline reports, the streaming service will begin shooting Pam & Tommy in the spring with plans for an eight-episode run. Lily James (Downton Abbey, Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday) will play Anderson, while Sebastian Stan (Gossip Girl, I, Tonya, The Martian, many Marvel movies) has been cast as Lee.