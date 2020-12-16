Peter CottonTale – “Together” (Feat. Chance The Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, Chicago Children’s Choir, & Matt Jones Re-Collective Orchestra)

Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter CottonTale has released a new song called “Together” that features Chance The Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, the Chicago Children’s Choir, and the Matt Jones Re-Collective Orchestra. The song was made for Google’s year-end advertising campaign. Here’s what CottonTale said about the track:

The cast of people involved in creating the music and the film were if not leaders themselves, they were surrounded by leaders who in their own way are pushing for change in the community, showing what’s best about who we all are and giving everyone hope, a bit of celebration too, that by working together, growing together, we will get through this period.

2020 has been the CRAZIEST year of my life so far for sure, and I’m sure others feel the same way too, from health concerns to the spotlight on the Black struggle, it was an honor and blessing to help contextualize, to increase representation and create awareness and opportunities for all of those involved with a large influential company like Google, which worked with me to showcase Black artists, adding awareness about them and to other large companies and [has done important work] showcasing opportunities for Black artists.