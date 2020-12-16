Scott Stapp Playing Frank Sinatra In Ronald Reagan Biopic

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has been tapped to portray Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about Ronald Reagan, as Billboard reports. Reagan, which stars Dennis Quaid as the former President, will include a scene of Sinatra singing at the Ambassador Hotel’s Cocoanut Grove club in Hollywood, where he performed at a fundraiser in 1970 for Reagan’s second California gubernatorial campaign.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp said in a statement to Billboard. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

Reagan is set to be released next year.