Scott Stapp Playing Frank Sinatra In Ronald Reagan Biopic

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

News December 16, 2020 5:14 PM By James Rettig

Scott Stapp Playing Frank Sinatra In Ronald Reagan Biopic

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

News December 16, 2020 5:14 PM By James Rettig

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has been tapped to portray Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about Ronald Reagan, as Billboard reports. Reagan, which stars Dennis Quaid as the former President, will include a scene of Sinatra singing at the Ambassador Hotel’s Cocoanut Grove club in Hollywood, where he performed at a fundraiser in 1970 for Reagan’s second California gubernatorial campaign.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp said in a statement to Billboard. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

Reagan is set to be released next year.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    1 day ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    3 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Paul McCartney McCartney III

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media