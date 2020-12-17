The Besnard Lakes – “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again”

New Music December 17, 2020 4:40 PM By Peter Helman

The Besnard Lakes are returning next month with the new album The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings, their first since 2016’s A Coliseum Complex Museum. We’ve already heard one single, the dreamy, hazy “Raindrops,” and today, as The Line Of Best Fit points out, they’ve shared another, the psychedelic track “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again.”

“This song has been floating around since the Roaring Night era,” the band explains in a statement. “We could never figure out how to finish it. Well, we figured out how to finish it. It has that 3/4 waltz we love so much, the same 3/4 waltz that ‘Disaster’ rested upon. It’s also a bit of a lament about how sad we were when we parted ways with [our former label] Jagjaguwar.”

“This is the second time Oggy’s lyric ‘On the other side of the world’ is used,” they continue. (“Raindrops” includes the lines “On the other side of the world/ is my backyard.”) “Here it is to detail the comparison between geography and forensics, and that human beings are detectives of time.” Listen to “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again” below.

The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings is out 1/29 on Fat Cat in the US and via Flemish Eye in Canada.

