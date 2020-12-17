It’s a day that ends in y which means that there is some new Osees content out there for you. Or sort of new, anyway. Back in September, the shapeshifting John Dwyer-led project announced a new EP called Weirdo Hairdo, which was only available physically as a limited-edition 12″. But today Weirdo Hairdo hit the group’s Bandcamp for all to hear. It includes two new originals — the title track and “Tear Ducks” — plus a cover of Alice Cooper & the Spiders’ “Don’t Blow Your Mind,” which the band previewed in a rehearsal video to promote one of their 2020 albums, Protean Threat. Check it out below.

<a href="https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/weirdo-hairdo">Weirdo Hairdo by Oh Sees</a>

Weirdo Hairdo is out now via Castle Face Records.