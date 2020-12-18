Enforced – “Hemorrhage”

In the past few years, a whole lot of bands from the hardcore underground have gone in huge on crossover thrash, the late-’80s sound that combined basement-show ferocity with the chops riffage of underground metal. Richmond’s Enforced are one of the best bands currently rocking that style. Enforced have spent the past few years touring like lunatics, and their show is one of the most primally satisfying ways that you can spend an evening. Once live shows start up again, you should make it a point to go see them. And now Enforced will have a very good reason to go on tour: They’ve got a new album coming in March.

Enforced released their debut LP At The Walls in 2019. That album ruled, but it was almost entirely re-recorded versions of songs that the band included on their first demo and on their 2017 EP Retaliation. Recently, the band recently announced that they’d signed with the metal-centric indie Century Media and that they’d prepped a new album called Kill Grid. Today, they’ve shared “Hemorrhage,” the album’s first single, and it is a fucking monster.

With “Hemorrhage,” you can really tell that Enforced have made a big leap as songwriters. The track fits musically with what Enforced have done up until now, toggling between old-school stomp-mosh catharsis and sped-up metal insanity. Midway through “Hemorrhage,” there’s a sudden riff-change that makes me feel like my eyeballs are about to explode. This right here is the good shit. Listen below.

Kill Grid is out 3/12 on Century Media.