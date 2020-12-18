Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Score For Pixar’s SOUL
There is a distinct possibility that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the longtime Nine Inch Nails collaborators and sought-after film-score composers, will get double Oscar nominations this year. Reznor and Ross won the Best Original Score award a decade ago for David Fincher’s The Social Network, the first movie they ever scored. More recently, the duo have done the music for two of this year’s highest-profile releases, Fincher’s Mank and the forthcoming Pixar film SOUL. A couple of weeks ago, Reznor and Ross released their Mank score. Today, their work on SOUL is out in the world.
Next week, on Christmas day, SOUL will be streaming on Disney+. We don’t have to wait that long to hear what Reznor and Ross have done on it. The SOUL soundtrack has come out today, and it’s lovely. Reznor and Ross’ awestruck synth instrumentals sound pretty great even without the movie scenes that they were built to accompany.
SOUL is at least partially a movie about jazz, and Reznor and Ross share scoring duties with New Orleans jazz prodigy and Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste. On the soundtrack album, the Reznor/Ross pieces and the Batiste instrumentals share the spotlight. There’s also a short rap from Clipping’s Daveed Diggs, who’s part of the SOUL cast, and a pretty acoustic song from the soul enigma Cody Chesnutt. Stream the album below.
The SOUL soundtrack is out now on Walt Disney Records.