Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Score For Pixar’s SOUL

New Music December 18, 2020 11:43 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Score For Pixar’s SOUL

New Music December 18, 2020 11:43 AM By Tom Breihan

There is a distinct possibility that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the longtime Nine Inch Nails collaborators and sought-after film-score composers, will get double Oscar nominations this year. Reznor and Ross won the Best Original Score award a decade ago for David Fincher’s The Social Network, the first movie they ever scored. More recently, the duo have done the music for two of this year’s highest-profile releases, Fincher’s Mank and the forthcoming Pixar film SOUL. A couple of weeks ago, Reznor and Ross released their Mank score. Today, their work on SOUL is out in the world.

Related

SOUL, Pixar’s Metaphysical Jazz Movie With A Score By Nine Inch Nails

Next week, on Christmas day, SOUL will be streaming on Disney+. We don’t have to wait that long to hear what Reznor and Ross have done on it. The SOUL soundtrack has come out today, and it’s lovely. Reznor and Ross’ awestruck synth instrumentals sound pretty great even without the movie scenes that they were built to accompany.

SOUL is at least partially a movie about jazz, and Reznor and Ross share scoring duties with New Orleans jazz prodigy and Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste. On the soundtrack album, the Reznor/Ross pieces and the Batiste instrumentals share the spotlight. There’s also a short rap from Clipping’s Daveed Diggs, who’s part of the SOUL cast, and a pretty acoustic song from the soul enigma Cody Chesnutt. Stream the album below.

The SOUL soundtrack is out now on Walt Disney Records.

Tom Breihan Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Simply Red’s “Holding Back The Years”

    21 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    3 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    2 days ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest