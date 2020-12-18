Next week, on Christmas day, SOUL will be streaming on Disney+. We don’t have to wait that long to hear what Reznor and Ross have done on it. The SOUL soundtrack has come out today, and it’s lovely. Reznor and Ross’ awestruck synth instrumentals sound pretty great even without the movie scenes that they were built to accompany.

SOUL is at least partially a movie about jazz, and Reznor and Ross share scoring duties with New Orleans jazz prodigy and Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste. On the soundtrack album, the Reznor/Ross pieces and the Batiste instrumentals share the spotlight. There’s also a short rap from Clipping’s Daveed Diggs, who’s part of the SOUL cast, and a pretty acoustic song from the soul enigma Cody Chesnutt. Stream the album below.

The SOUL soundtrack is out now on Walt Disney Records.