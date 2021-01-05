On his debut solo album Better Way, out this Friday, Clausen continues expanding and refining his sonic universe, exploring diverse, largely digital terrain and lending a sense of warm, world-weary humanity to it all with those vocals. In stints between tours, Clausen conceived the album at his riverside Lisbon studio before bringing it to production legend Pete Kember, aka Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom. Better Way sounds nothing like Spacemen 3’s primitivist, static-laden drug rock, and it only bears a passing resemblance to the quirky psychedelia of Kember’s work with MGMT and Panda Bear. It does, however, intersect with the hallucinatory synth soundscapes of Sonic Boom’s own 2020 comeback record All Things Being Equal and the way he steered Beach House’s majestic dream-pop into darkness on 7.

The number of tones, textures, and rhythms Clausen and Kember have conjured here is impressive. These are hearty pop-rock songs at their core, but they seem to exist in dreams or alternate dimensions, layering elements of krautrock, shoegaze, post-punk, and various kinds of electronic dance music in consistently engaging ways. Every track is a distinct neighborhood unto itself, brimming with ideas and sensations. Some are grounded in live instrumentation and speckled with electronics; others feel primarily digital, built from looped samples and programmed beats. At times the music is busy, verging on euphoric, but just as often Clausen eases into the blurry realms between reverie and anxiety. It’s an album that can evoke both Caribou’s exploratory psych and dance tracks and the War On Drugs’ heartland rock mirage, all in search of an emotional truth that can’t quite be expressed by words. Despite the sonic diversity, it all holds together as part of the same palette. Partially that’s thanks to the careful artistry of Better Way‘s creative braintrust, and partially it’s because his voice works as the constant across all these variables.

Put simply, the album often sounds like Bono setting his vocals to a selection of tracks far more adventurous and rewarding than anything U2 have recorded in years. You want to hear Bono singing over a peppy, percolating rhythm that recalls LCD Soundsystem, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, and all their favorite Bowie and Kraftwerk records? Opening track “Used To Think” is for you. Bono doing his own version of late-period Radiohead? “Feel It Coming,” coming right up! Bono getting his Bon Iver on? Cue up “Dark Heart.” Paul Hewson blearily emoting over one of William Basinski’s Disintegration Loops? Behold “Snow White.” And that’s just the first half. From there Clausen’s voice can be found drifting through space-folk balladry, warm floating shimmers, headspun uptempo electronic rock, and — on closing track “Ocean Wave” — a synthetic dirge about disappearing into the sea.