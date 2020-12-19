Advance Base – “Christmas Steve”

New Music December 19, 2020 2:39 PM By Peter Helman

Former Casiotone For The Painfully Alone and current Advance Base mastermind Owen Ashworth has built up quite a catalog of melancholic Christmas songs over the years. Last night, he performed a whole bunch of them in a online Christmas special. And he also threw a new song into the mix, “Christmas Steve.”

“I got the idea for this song while I was hanging up the Christmas lights on our porch. It’s a Christmas song,” Ashworth explained in a statement. The lo-fi song is a little character sketch of the narrators cousin Steven, who “because back in ’93/ He swallowed too much LSD/ on Christmas Eve/ he’s just always kind of Christmassy.”

Listen to “Christmas Steve” and watch Ashworth’s full Christmas special show below.

