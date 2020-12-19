Watch Bono & The Edge Cover “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” On Irish TV

Every year, Glen Hansard and a bunch of other famous Irish musicians spend their Christmas Eve busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street to raise money for homeless charities. But this year, to avoid drawing crowds in the street and maintain proper social distancing, the annual tradition took place last night on a special edition of the Irish Late Late Show.

U2’s Bono and the Edge showed up once again, the The Irish Times reports, performing a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with Glen Hansard and others along with a more stripped-down rendition of “Walk On.” They also sat down for an interview with presenter Ryan Tubridy. Watch below.