Stream Slaughter Beach, Dog’s Surprise New Album At The Moonbase

New Music December 24, 2020 9:01 AM By James Rettig

Since Modern Baseball announced their indefinite hiatus three years ago, Jake Ewald has committed fully to his Slaughter Beach, Dog project, releasing a handful of albums, including last year’s Safe And Also No Fear, which we named an Album Of The Week. Today he’s put out a whole new full-length called At The Moonbase, whose only advance warning was an advent calendar-style countdown on his social media accounts.

Despite being recorded in a year where it was hard to get together and make music, At The Moonbase is very much a fleshed-out effort, put together at home and at Ewald’s Philadelphia studio the Metal Shop. It’s filled with the sort of down-on-your-luck narratives that Ewald has populated his songs with over the years, twangy and comforting and filled with wry observations that cut to the bone. Check it out below.

At The Moonbase is out now via Lame-O Records.

