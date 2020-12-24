Since Modern Baseball announced their indefinite hiatus three years ago, Jake Ewald has committed fully to his Slaughter Beach, Dog project, releasing a handful of albums, including last year’s Safe And Also No Fear, which we named an Album Of The Week. Today he’s put out a whole new full-length called At The Moonbase, whose only advance warning was an advent calendar-style countdown on his social media accounts.

Despite being recorded in a year where it was hard to get together and make music, At The Moonbase is very much a fleshed-out effort, put together at home and at Ewald’s Philadelphia studio the Metal Shop. It’s filled with the sort of down-on-your-luck narratives that Ewald has populated his songs with over the years, twangy and comforting and filled with wry observations that cut to the bone. Check it out below.

<a href="https://slaughterbeach.bandcamp.com/album/at-the-moonbase">At The Moonbase by Slaughter Beach, Dog</a>

At The Moonbase is out now via Lame-O Records.