Har Mar Superstar Discusses His New Job As A Mailman

Har Mar Superstar is a mailman now. The indie rock musician, real name Sean Tillmann, started his new job with the United States Postal Service last month, and he discussed it in an interview for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine‘s January issue, which Tillmann shared on his social media accounts.

He said that he applied for the job on a whim while at the post office mailing out some vinyl and was hired quickly. “I’ve definitely considered quitting music and getting a real job. So many times,” he said in the piece. “I mean, I’m really excited to have pension and benefits and all that kind of stuff.”

A reverse Bfb Da Packman, some would say! Congrats on the new job, Har Mar Superstar.

The Minneapolis-based musician’s most recent album was 2016’s Best Summer Ever, which was produced by Julian Casablancas. And Har Mar Superstar has a new album on the way early next year: “It’s a weird salvation album. Melancholy, piano ballad-based,” Tillmann said. “I’m excited to release it in the middle of winter.”

