For a while now, the Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson has been working on the documentary Get Back, focusing on the Beatles’ troubled recording sessions for their final album Let It Be. The film was supposed to come out in theaters in September, but the pandemic made that impossible. In fact, Jackson is in New Zealand right now, finishing up the editing process. This morning, he’s shared a five-minute look at the film — not a trailer, exactly, but a montage that’s supposed to convey the vibe of the movie.

Talking to the camera, Jackson notes that he’s been working with “56 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage.” He introduces the clip, which has a whole lot of footage of the Beatles recording “Get Back,” the 1969 chart-topper that gave the movie its title. The Beatles may have been coming apart art the seams when they made “Get Back,” but that’s not what we see in this clip. Instead, they seem as happy and irascible as ever.

Jackson worked with the band members and their estates in making Get Back, and the film is still set for a theatrical release through Disney. It’s now scheduled to arrive in theaters in August of next year. Check out the sneak peak below.

Get Back opens in theaters 8/27/21.