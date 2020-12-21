Aliens Confuse Zooey Deschanel For Katy Perry In “Not The End Of The World” Video

It’s been maybe 12 years since people first noticed that Katy Perry and former Merge Records recording artist Zooey Deschanel look a whole lot like each other. In the time since 2008, Perry has bleached her hair and changed it up a bunch of times, and they don’t actually look a whole lot like each other anymore. And yet that resemblance drives the plot to “Not The End Of The World,” a song from Perry’s recent album Smile.

Zooey Deschanel stars as herself in the “Not The End Of The World” video. In the clip, a race of aliens who are seemingly obsessed with the “California Gurls” video gets Deschanel confused with Perry. Thinking she’s Perry, they beam her on board their flying saucer, saving her from an about-to-be-obliterated planet. Watch how Deschanel deals with the situation below.

Smile is out now.