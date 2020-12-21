You might remember Sing, the big 2016 animated film where people like Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey and Seth MacFarlane played anthropomorphic animals who were trying to get into a singing competition. It’s the movie where Taron Egerton first deployed his Elton John impression. Soon, Sing will get a sequel, and its cast will include actual pop stars Bono, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams.

Sing 2, set to open in December of 2021, will feature the animals from Sing trying to get a gig in a place called the Crystal Theater. Bono, whose most recent roles were in the cast of the Beatles musical Across The Universe and in a couple of episodes of Entourage, will play a vitally important role. According to the Wrap, Bono will play “the world’s most reclusive rock legend, lion Clay Calloway,” who has disappeared from the public eye after his wife’s death. Sounds dark!

Meanwhile, Halsey will appear as “Jimmy Crystal’s teenage daughter, Porsche, who’s as entitled as she is talented,” while Pharrell will play “a kind elephant ice-cream-truck owner who becomes the first crush of shy elephant Meena.” Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Perretti will also join the cast. Sing 2 is out 12/22/21.