Watch Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Talent Show Livestream With Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney, More

Every year, right around this time, Jack Antonoff holds what he calls his Ally Coalition Talent Show — an all-star concert that raises money for the Talent Show Action Center, supporting a range of charities for LGBTQ+ youths. In the past, the show has featured a whole lot of big names. Last year, for instance, Ezra Koenig sang “Married In A Gold Rush” with Dev Hynes and Jason Isbell, while Carly Rae Jepsen debuted a new song. As with so many things, Antonoff is moving his show to the internet this year, and it’ll be free to watch with a suggested donation. And this year, Antonoff has once again crammed the bill with his famous friends.

This year’s performers will include Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney, Hayley Williams, the Chicks, Tierra Whack, Shamir, Brittany Howard, Maggie Rogers, Clairo, Rufus Wainwright, and Muna. Antonoff’s band Bleachers will play, and so will Big Red Machine, the project of Anotoff’s recent collaborators Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. The press release also promises “special guests,” and given both the bill and the timing, you would have to guess that there’s a pretty good chance that the most famous person that Antonoff knows will be involved in some way. (Taylor Swift put in a surprise appearance two years ago. Who’s to say it won’t happen again?)

This year, the show is free to watch on Twitch, with a suggested donation. It kicks off at 9PM eastern, and you can watch it here.