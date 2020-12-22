Eve 6 Guy Is Spilling The ’90s Alt-Rock Tea On Twitter

Deploying a strategy the critic Matthew Perpetua smartly described as “be funny and self-deprecating on Twitter, kinda like yr a niche fast food chain,” this week Eve 6 has had the internet buzzing like that fly on their first album cover. Singer Max Collins has clowned his own band relentlessly with observations such as “eve6 is in heavy rotation at home depot” and “if downton abbey is a metaphor for alternative rock eve6 is downstairs,” while asking celebs ranging from Eric Trump to Vincent D’Onofrio to Marilyn Manson to Kamala Harris “do you like the heart in a blender song?” Evoking the hit from their 2000 follow-up album Horrorscope: “jake paul has 10/10 sung along to heres to the night while drinking flavored rum.” He has taken credit for inspiring the Killers and Panic! At The Disco. And of course, the gem of gems, “i was literally a virgin when i wrote the heart in a blender song,” chased by, “ive since had sex.”

ive since had sex https://t.co/vMcIpkA55s — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 18, 2020

when i was still very much In My Cups i was walking around burbank with brian from fountains of wayne throwing pieces of ice plant at cars the cops came and i couldn’t stop laughing brian convinced then i was mentally ill n we were just trying to go to hooters n they let me go — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 21, 2020

just trying to be aware of optimal engagement hours — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 21, 2020

Collins has also had choice tidbits to share about his fellow washed stars from that pre-Y2K moment when alternative rock curdled into MOR schlock. (All those songs are chiseled on my heart for nostalgic reasons, but lord it was dire out there.) As Collins puts it, “im writing the memoir of alternative rock mediocrity rn.” There have been generic observations about wallet chains, weight gain, and merch with palm trees on it, as well as a running bit about not knowing the difference between Vertical Horizon, Dishwalla, Matchbox 20, et al. He has also shared some specific juicy anecdotes. His greatest muse in all of this has been Stephan Jenkins from Third Eye Blind, whose exploits allegedly included sleeping with Collins’ girlfriend, comparing Collins to Jim Morrison, and calling the police on Collins for reasons related to candy theft under an assumed identity.

Here’s Collins on Third Eye Blind:

i ever tell you guys about the time the guy from third eye blind told me he fucked my girlfriend? — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 19, 2020

i challenge the guy from third eye blind to a wrestling match for charity — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

the third eye blind guy had me fake arrested by a real cop in alabama on tour cuz the night before id taken a big jar of candy from the front desk and said im the singer of third eye blind i can do whatever i want and they called his room at 3am telling him 2 give the candy back — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

i have nothing but love for the third eye blind guy hes such an asshole it’s almost generous i wish rockstars like that still existed — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

its borderline altruism to be that much of a dick — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

“come in and know me better man” — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

after the third eye blind guy told me he fucked my girlfriend he told me i was “a wordsmith like jim morrison” — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

third eye blind guy frantically trying to figure out how to work zoom so he can call his mgr and scream at him or her that eve6 shouldn’t have more engagement than he does — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

.@billmaher what do you like better the heart in a blender song or the doo doo doo song — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

On Lit:

the guys from lit are really nice but i think they think they’re bigger than they are — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

these nineties bands all go country — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

.@Travistritt do you like the heart in a blender song — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

you just wanna make it a phase and not a lifestyle — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

On Staind:

a festival in like indiana or something when i was very much still In My Cups i climbed on top of the stage left pa wing which was very high at least 20 ft up and mimed the staind guy as he was singing that im on the outside song — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

so i stumbled off the bus n walked up to them n said look im sorry guys nothin personal i was real drunk and the guitar player was like dude its cool man we’ve all been there no worries and the singer with the tribal tats was like you better be — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

respect to the guy from staind for sounding like waylon jennings meets bon jovi now — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 22, 2020

On Sugar Ray:

my rate is 1998 dollars per post — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

Hey! I take that personally, and am now sending the pain below with a cheesecake… https://t.co/tIitwOD4Gm — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) December 20, 2020

i almost started a corporate events cover band with mark mcgrath but he ended up doin it with the guy from tonic — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

On Goo Goo Dolls:

for the record the goo goo dolls guy is super nice https://t.co/qFtwxJbEB7 — eve 666.5 (@Eve6) December 20, 2020

Who will Collins tweet about next? Our Lady Peace? Collective Soul? Better Than Ezra? Stay perpetually logged on to find out!