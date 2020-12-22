Eve 6 Guy Is Spilling The ’90s Alt-Rock Tea On Twitter
Two years ago, the late ’90s pop-rock stars Eve 6 launched a reunion tour commemorating their self-titled debut album, the one that made them MTV and radio mainstays thanks to lead single “Inside Out,” with its visions of choking on rinds and hearts in blenders and “rendezvous, now I’m through with you.” We even interviewed them about it. But that reunion tour didn’t generate nearly the buzz that the band has dredged up by simply firing off some tweets.
Deploying a strategy the critic Matthew Perpetua smartly described as “be funny and self-deprecating on Twitter, kinda like yr a niche fast food chain,” this week Eve 6 has had the internet buzzing like that fly on their first album cover. Singer Max Collins has clowned his own band relentlessly with observations such as “eve6 is in heavy rotation at home depot” and “if downton abbey is a metaphor for alternative rock eve6 is downstairs,” while asking celebs ranging from Eric Trump to Vincent D’Onofrio to Marilyn Manson to Kamala Harris “do you like the heart in a blender song?” Evoking the hit from their 2000 follow-up album Horrorscope: “jake paul has 10/10 sung along to heres to the night while drinking flavored rum.” He has taken credit for inspiring the Killers and Panic! At The Disco. And of course, the gem of gems, “i was literally a virgin when i wrote the heart in a blender song,” chased by, “ive since had sex.”
Collins has also had choice tidbits to share about his fellow washed stars from that pre-Y2K moment when alternative rock curdled into MOR schlock. (All those songs are chiseled on my heart for nostalgic reasons, but lord it was dire out there.) As Collins puts it, “im writing the memoir of alternative rock mediocrity rn.” There have been generic observations about wallet chains, weight gain, and merch with palm trees on it, as well as a running bit about not knowing the difference between Vertical Horizon, Dishwalla, Matchbox 20, et al. He has also shared some specific juicy anecdotes. His greatest muse in all of this has been Stephan Jenkins from Third Eye Blind, whose exploits allegedly included sleeping with Collins’ girlfriend, comparing Collins to Jim Morrison, and calling the police on Collins for reasons related to candy theft under an assumed identity.
Here’s Collins on Third Eye Blind:
On Lit:
On Staind:
On Sugar Ray:
On Goo Goo Dolls:
Who will Collins tweet about next? Our Lady Peace? Collective Soul? Better Than Ezra? Stay perpetually logged on to find out!