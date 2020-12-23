King Khan And Saba Lou Sue Rihanna

King Khan is an esteemed garage rock veteran, an Indo-Canadian showman extraordinaire whose bands have toured with the likes of Black Lips and Vivian Girls. A fixture of skuzzy dive bars worldwide, he’s a decidedly underground figure, but he’s about to have his biggest brush with the mainstream since that time he put his naked butt in Lindsay Lohan’s face.

Lately Khan has been collaborating on music with his 20-year-old daughter, Saba Lou, from their Berlin home base. About two years ago Saba Lou released a song called “Good Habits (And Bad),” the B-side to her 7″ single “Until The End.” The track recently resurfaced in an Instagram post advertising Rihanna’s Fenty fashion brand. Trouble is, Saba Lou and King Khan didn’t approve this usage and weren’t compensated for it. As TMZ reports, they’re suing Rihanna, seeking damages and asking her to stop using the song. The suit notes that the ad has been viewed 3.4 million times and theorizes that Rihanna or one of her employees ripped it from a streaming service without legal permission.

Check out the Saba Lou song in question below, and you might as well listen to King Khan’s new free jazz album The Infinite Ones after that.