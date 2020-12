For those who donated to our summer crowdfunding campaign and received Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp, here’s a familiar tune: Kero Kero Bonito’s sugar-rush cover of “Heartbeat,” a track from Late Of The Pier’s 2008 debut album Fantasy Black Channel. The trio have released it as a free download on this Christmas Day and the song’s YouTube embed comes with photos of KKB circa 2008. Listen below.