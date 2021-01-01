Vanilla Ice Played A Maskless Mar-A-Lago On New Year’s Eve, Much To Donald Trump Jr.’s Delight

New Year’s Eve was a lot quieter than normal this year thanks to the still-raging pandemic, but of course plenty of people couldn’t stop themselves from getting together for potential superspreader events. One of them went down at Donald Trump’s Florida resort Mar-A-Lago, where the likes of Vanilla Ice and Mike Love’s Beach Boys played for a packed, mask-less crowd. As The Daily Beast reports, admission to the black-tie gala cost up to $1,000, and the guest list included Republican luminaries such as Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle, Eric and Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Matt Gaetz, but the president opted to sit this one out.

In a Facebook video of Vanilla Ice’s performance, Don Jr., who was also celebrating his 43rd birthday yesterday, wrote, “Ok this is amazing. Vanilla Ice is playing the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party. As a child of the 90s you can’t fathom how awesome that is. Beyond that I got the birthday shoutout so that’s pretty amazing.” That video and other footage of the event is viewable below.