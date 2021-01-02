Journey Will Headline Lollapalooza 2021 Says Neal Schon

Journey are headlining Lollapalooza this year, according to Journey guitarist Neal Schon. “I’m dying to get on stage again. We have our first date booked for Lollapalooza, and we’re headlining in Chicago. And that’s supposedly in April,” Schon said on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on Wednesdsay, Blabbermouth reports.

“Hopefully that’ll not get pushed back, because the vaccine is finally here,” Schon continued. “And hopefully they start dispersing it very quickly so everybody can get back on their feet and can get out and hear music, ’cause that’s what heals the world, I think.”

April seems pretty unlikely! But given that Lolla sort of has eight “headliners” these days, Journey playing second to last one night isn’t exactly crazy. “I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before that show, we will be the new alternative,” Schon added.

Journey fired bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith in March following an alleged “coup” in which they tried to seize control of the Journey trademark. Lollapalooza 2020, which would have taken place over the summer, was cancelled (and replaced by a livestream) before a lineup was even announced.