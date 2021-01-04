Molly Burch – “Emotion” (Feat. Wild Nothing)

A few days ago, right around the start of the new year, the Austin-based musician Molly Burch released a new song called “Emotion,” which has her teaming up with Wild Nothing, the dream-pop project led by Jack Tatum, whose most recent full-length was 2018’s Indigo. It’s been a couple years since Burch’s last album herself — she put out a Christmas album in 2019; the year before that she released First Flower.

Early last year, in a pre-pandemic world, Burch travelled to Wild Nothing’s turf in Virginia to work on some music. “Emotion” came out of those sessions. In a statement, she said that “the theme of the song is about feeling a spectrum of emotions, embracing that sensitivity, and using it as fuel to create something positive.” Check it out below.

“Emotion” is out now via Captured Tracks.