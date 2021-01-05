The Long Winters’ John Roderick Apologizes For Becoming “Bean Dad”

John Roderick, podcast host and frontman of indie rock band the Long Winters, has the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first person to go viral in 2021 for really, really dumb reasons. On Saturday evening, Roderick posted a long Twitter thread, telling a story about his daughter attempting to open a can of beans. In Roderick’s telling, his sobbing, hungry daughter spent six hours trying to figure out how to work a can opener, while he pointedly refused to help. The story quickly made the rounds and infuriated a whole lot of people, and Roderick, in the eyes of the internet, became “Bean Dad.”

Roderick’s story took a darker turn when Twitter uses found old posts in which Roderick used racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic terms. Roderick’s podcast co-host, the Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings, defended him, but others distanced themselves from Roderick. The podcast My Brother, My Brother, & Me, which had used a Roderick song as their theme music, announced that they would no longer use Roderick’s music. Roderick deleted his Twitter account, and it remains inactive.

This morning, Roderick posted an apology on his website. In his lengthy note, Roderick says that the whole bean story had been “a bit” and that his daughter wasn’t really crying the entire time: “My story about my daughter and the can of beans was poorly told. I didn’t share how much laughing we were doing, how we had a bowl of pistachios between us all day as we worked on the problem, or that we’d both had a full breakfast together a few hours before.” He also acknowledged that his story had painful resonances for people who’d experienced child abuse, which Roderick hadn’t anticipated.

As to his use of offensive terms, Roderick wrote, “I can say only this: all of those tweets were intended to be ironic, sarcastic. I thought then that being an ally meant taking the slurs of the oppressors and flipping them to mock racism, sexism, homophobia, and bigotry… It was a lazy and damaging ideology, that I continued to believe long past the point I should’ve known better that because I was a hipster intellectual from a diverse community it was ok for me to joke and deploy slurs in that context. It was not.”

Here’s Roderick’s full apology: