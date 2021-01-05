Dr. Dre In ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has suffered a brain aneurysm and is currently in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Dre, 55, reportedly suffered the aneurysm Monday and was rushed to the ICU, where he remains a day later. He’s said to be stable and lucid. Doctors aren’t sure yet what caused the bleeding and are doing a number of tests on the legendary rapper, producer, and business mogul, who helped shape the sound of West Coast gangsta rap and cofounded the Beats By Dre headphone company.

Dre, born Andre Young, is in the middle of a messy divorce from his wife Nicole. There’s a hearing scheduled for Wednesday regarding their prenuptial agreement — Nicole says Dre ripped it up shortly after they wed in 1996, which he denies — as well as Nicole’s request for Dre to pay out $2 million in temporary spousal support plus $5 million in legal fees. Presumably, Dre will not be present.

UPDATE: Dre shared this message on Instagram: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

UPDATE 2: During Dre’s stay in the hospital, his home in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood was apparently targeted by a local burglary ring, ABC 7 reports. Authorities initially believed the thieves were targeting Kamala Harris’ home nearby before confirming it was Dre’s house in their crosshairs. Fortunately for Dre, their attempts to enter his home around 10PM local time were unsuccessful.