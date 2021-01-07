“On a difficult night, we thought we would end with a beautiful song.” That’s how Stephen Colbert introduced Jamila Woods’ performance of “SULA (Paperback),” the Toni Morrison-inspired single she released last summer, on last night’s Late Show. He wasn’t kidding.

Woods began seated, backed by a subtle guitar-led arrangement, the camera zeroed in on her face. As it wore on, she ascended to the center of the stage, and a full band was revealed, included a string section that fleshed out Justin Canavan’s guitar sounds into something even more exquisite than the studio version. “I’m better, I’m better, I’m better,” was her first refrain. Her second: “I’m not sorry that I cut you out.” Watching in the wake of yesterday’s disturbing events at the Capitol, it’s a real salve.

Watch below.

“SULA (Paperback)” is out now on Jagjaguwar.