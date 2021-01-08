Virgil Abloh – “Delicate Limbs” (Feat. serpentwithfeet)
In addition to designing clothes for Louis Vuitton and his own Off-White fashion label, working with Kanye West, and making butt-ugly album artwork, Virgil Abloh occasionally releases music. He dropped an EP with Boys Noize a few years ago and recently remixed Michael Kiwanuka’s “Solid Ground.” And now he’s teamed up with experimental R&B singer serpentwithfeet on a new song called “Delicate Limbs,” which also features a video from Kordae Jatafa Henry. Watch and listen below.