Blanck Mass – “Starstuff”

Benjamin John Power, one-half of the still dormant Fuck Buttons, has another new Blanck Mass album ready to go, the follow-up to 2019’s excellent Animated Violence Mild, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. His latest is called In Ferneaux and will be out in February.

The album’s stitched together with field recordings that Power made throughout his years of touring around the globe and it’s divided into only two tracks — “Phase I” and “Phase II.” For practical purposes, today we’re getting a selection from one of those phases called “Starstuff,” three minutes of pounding celestial beauty that builds up into a sky-scraping conclusion. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Phase I”

02 “Phase II”

In Ferneaux is out 2/26 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.