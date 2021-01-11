Danny Elfman – “Sorry”

Last year, Danny Elfman released his first solo music in 36 years, a single called “Happy,” which he intended to perform during a career-spanning set at Coachella 2020, which of course did not happen. The former former Oingo Boingo leader has more new music where that came from, though, and today he’s releasing another song called “Sorry” from his new home at Anti- and Epitaph.

“Sorry” was the first song I’ve written for myself in a long time,” Elfman said in a statement. “It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called ‘alien orchestral chamber punk’ and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I’d been storing inside myself which came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice.”

It comes with a visual created by Arca/FKA Twigs/Bjork collaborator Jesse Kanda and it matches the sort of chaotic energy you might expect from someone who seeks Kanda out. Watch/listen below.

“Sorry” is out now via Anti-/Epitaph.