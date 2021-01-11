Cristin Milioti – “715 Creeks” (Bon Iver Cover)

Cristin Milioti – “715 Creeks” (Bon Iver Cover)

New Music January 11, 2021 9:31 AM By Chris DeVille

You may have seen Cristin Milioti opposite Andy Samberg in Hulu’s time-loop rom-com Palm Springs last year, or previously in The Wolf Of Wall Street, the second season of Fargo, and How I Met Your Mother. Milioti has also had some significant roles on Broadway, including gigs in David Bowie’s Lazarus and the stage adaptation of Once. The latter earned her a Grammy win and a Tony nomination. So yes, she sings too, and now she’s become the latest Hollywood star to try her hand at a recording career.

Today Milioti has released a cover of “715 Creeks,” one of many incredible songs from Bon Iver’s refracted electro-folk masterpiece 22, A Million. Although the original (which was technically titled “715 – CR∑∑KS”) was built solely from Justin Vernon’s heavily processed vocals a la “Woods,” Milioti has rendered it more conventionally, her voice backed by piano with some occasional strings. “I do think that song is so special; it just gets in your marrow,” she tells Rolling Stone. She adds, “I think [22, a Million] is a masterpiece, but there’s something about that song that, on an album of masterpieces, that’s the one that always punches me in the heart. The first time I heard that song, I burst into tears.”

Milioti reportedly plans to release original material in the coming months. Hear her “715 Creeks” cover below along with the original.

